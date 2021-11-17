Legislature may convene only for a day, full session after MLC elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative session slated to commence on December 18 is likely to be a one-day affair. According to sources, the government is of the view that it is better to hold a full session after the completion of elections for a total of 14 MLCs.

While three MLCs will be elected under the MLA quota, the remaining polls will be held by local authorities. With its absolute majority in both the Assembly and also in the local bodies, the ruling YSRC is set to bag all the 14 MLCs to its fold thereby emerging as the strong force in the Legislative session as the party will have a majority in the Upper House.

After the retirement of TDP MLC MA Shariff, the election of chairman of the Council is also pending. The government prefers to elect the chairman and the vice-chairman in December after the completion of the MLC elections, the sources said. It is expected that the Government may table several ordinances to get the nod of both the Houses.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday was postponed and it may likely be held before the commencement of the Session on Thursday to give nod for introduction of the Ordinances in the House, the sources added. It is learnt that the one-day session was being organised to fulfil the constitutional obligation as six months since the last session was held on May 20 would complete on Friday.

TDLP criticises govt, demands 15-day session

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting held under the chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded that the government conduct the Assembly session for at least 15 days so as to discuss contentious public issues. The TDLP strongly criticised the government for adopting an ‘escapist mindset’ by deciding to hold the Assembly session for just one day on November 19.