Surya Lanka gears up for Karthika Pournami

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district officials are making necessary arrangements for the devotees at Surya Lanka beach in Bapatla on the occasion of Karthika Pournami on November 19. The officials are expecting that about 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees will visit the beach for holy dip this year and are making arrangements accordingly.

Special buses will be arranged from Bapatla bus stand and railway station to the Surya Lanka beach and even from the Guntur bus station. In a review meeting, Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar instructed the concerned officials to identify suitable spots on the beach where the devotees can take holy dip and make necessary arrangements to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi said, “With the coordination of police, panchayat, medical, and fire departments we are making all arrangements to be able to give the best experience to the devotees.”