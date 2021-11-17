STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Work from Home Centres in Vizag, Tirupati soon

Requests of any IT/ITES company requiring a dedicated centre will also be considered.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Mekapati Goutham Reddy (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  To facilitate IT employees working from remote locations, Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday launched the State government’s Work from Hometown (W@HT) website.

With W@HT centres across the State, the government aims to provide proper infrastructure, such as high-speed internet, uninterrupted power supply and dedicated work spaces, to IT and ITES employees/ employers and freelancers who are working from home due to the Covid- 1 9 pandemic.

The State government’s IT, Electronics and Communication department is launching W@ HT pilot centres in 29 locations in engineering colleges and APIS facilities in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati, in coordination with AP State Skill Development Corporation, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society, AP Innovation Society (APIS) and AP State Council of Higher Education.

Each centre will have a seating capacity that could accommodate a minimum of 30 employees. Requests of any IT/ITES company requiring a dedicated centre will also be considered. As the pandemic is seemingly receding, the companies are evaluating options such as going back to the pre- Covid scenario of working from offices, letting employees work in a hybrid model by letting them work a few days a week from anywhere and continuing full time remote working.

“In order to support the hybrid working model as well as work from anywhere for an extended period, the government is launching the initiative to provide coworking spaces closer to employees’ home with facilities such as uninterrupted power supply, high speed broadband connectivity through leased lines, dedicated work stations and clean spaces,” the minister said. Based on the demand, the ITE&C department has plans to expand W@HT spaces by leveraging existing infrastructure in near future that could accommodate 100,000 IT employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekapati Goutham Reddy Information Technology Minister
India Matters
A view of the Rajpath shrouded in smog, in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi-NCR pollution: Schools, colleges to remain closed; thermal plants, construction activities not permitted
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
PhD for Assistant Professor’s job may go for good as Centre takes u-turn on the matter
Muslim men roll up namaz mats (Representational Photo | EPS)
Video shows group offering 'namaz' in Ahmedabad garden; VHP men 'purify' site
File Photo. (Representational Image)
Ahead of Goa polls, Centre tweaks private forest construction rule

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp