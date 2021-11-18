STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

FCI procures 56.46 MTs of rice from State this year

The total pan-India rice procurement in 2020-21, so far, by the FCI stood at 600 lakh MTs. The FCI and the State government have 5.01 lakh MTs and 11.91 lakh MTs of rice as on date.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

PDS rice

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Food Corporation of India (FCI) procured 56.46 lakh metric tonnes of rice from the State this year (till October) as against 55.36 lakh MTs last year, said FCI-Amaravati regional manager Amaresh Kumar. He added 0.13 lakh MTs more would be procured from the State in the remainder of this year.  

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kumar said the Centre’s policy of procurement of food grains has broad objectives, which include ensuring MSP to farmers and availability of food grains to the weaker sections at affordable prices. 

The total pan-India rice procurement in 2020-21, so far, by the FCI stood at 600 lakh MTs. The FCI and the State government have 5.01 lakh MTs and 11.91 lakh MTs of rice as on date.  For the State, the monthly allocation under PMGKY is 1.34 lakh MTs, with a financial outgo of Rs 496 crore, he informed.  

The State has distributed a total of 20.11 lakh MTs of rice under PMGKY. The FCI-AP Region has moved 22.31 LMTs of food grains by railways since March 2020 for supplying food grains under NFSAJOWS. 
“In AP, fortified rice has been distributed to 17 lakh children under Mid-Day Meals  Scheme in 2021-2022.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Corporation of India rice
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp