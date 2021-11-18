STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Covid-19 patient in Kurnool government hospital now

The last patient, a 65-year-old woman from Jupadu Bungalow mandal, was discharged from the GGH in the morning, enabling it achieve the distinction of zero Covid cases.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  For the first time after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the district, the Government General Hospital (GGH) does not have a single coronavirus patient undergoing treatment. The first Covid positive case was admitted to the GGH in March, 2020. The GGH has treated more than 70,000 Covid positive patients in the last 20 months.

With the decline in fresh Covid cases and increase in number of discharges in the past few weeks, the active count in the district came down to as low as 17 on Wednesday. All the 17 Covid patients are in home isolation. 

The last patient, a 65-year-old woman from Jupadu Bungalow mandal, was discharged from the GGH in the morning, enabling it achieve the distinction of zero Covid cases. A railway worker from Rajasthan, who was staying at Nossam village in Uyyalawada mandal, had tested positive after he returned from his native place in March, 2020. It was the first Covid case in the district. The railway worker was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on March 24, 2020. When the first and second waves of Covid was at its peak, more than 1,100 patients underwent treatment at a time in the 1,050-bed government hospital. 

GGH staff get relief after a long time as no Covid patient was admitted

The GGH set up temporary sheds using German technology to treat the increasing number of Covid patients when the pandemic was at its peak. Speaking to TNIE, Civil Surgeon Resident Medical Officer (CSRMO) Dr Hema Nalini, who is overseeing admission of Covid patients, said the GGH staff got some relief after a long time as no Covid patient was admitted to the hospital in the past 48 hours.

“We are waiting for this moment for the past few months,’’ she added. Dr Hema Nalini was the first Covid warrior in the district to get the vaccine jab. About 100 GGH staff, including a superintendent, heads of departments, professors and associate professors, had contracted coronavirus in the last 20 months while discharging their duties.

The GGH doctors had successfully performed nearly 3,000 deliveries of Covid-infected women. GGH Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy, who also tested positive for Covid during the second wave, appreciated the dedication of doctors, medicos and other staff in discharging their duties during the pandemic. The daily Covid count in the district has also come down to single digit.

Hospital with a distinction
As many as 876 doctors, 390 PG doctors, 206 house surgeons, 630 nursing, 150 paramedical, 316 sanitation, 175 security and 50 administrative staff are working in the Kurnool GGH, where about 1,500
inpatients undergo treatment on an average. It gets about 2,000 outpatients a day

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government General Hospital Covid-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp