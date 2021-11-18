State logs 230 fresh Covid cases, 346 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally increased to 20,70,516 as 230 cases were added afresh from over 35,000 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. A health department bulletin said 346 infected persons got cured in 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 20,53,480. The overall toll so far rose to 14,421 with three fresh fatalities, it said.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 42 new infections followed by 32 in Guntur. Nine districts registered a growth of less than 25 each even as five others saw single-digit spikes.

Kurnool logged the lowest of two infections while Anantapur, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported four infections each. In all, five districts reported higher number of infections when compared to Tuesday taking the new infections to 230 from 191 in the previous 24 hours. Four districts -- Kurnool (2), Prakasam (4), Vizianagaram (4) and East Godavari (19) -- reported the same number of cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After over 20.53 lakh recoveries and 14,421 deaths, the active cases remained at 2,615, out of which East Godavari has the highest of 599 while all the remaining districts each have a caseload of below 450.

Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam each reported one fatality.