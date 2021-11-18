STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Yanamala call Jagan ‘runaway CM’ for 1-day Assembly session

The former home minister accused Jagan of using “political terrorism” to stifle the voice of the opposition and general public.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has called Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘runaway CM’ for the reported decision to hold a one-day session of the Assembly to avoid discussion on burning issues such as electricity charge hike, price rise and economic collapse.

The former home minister accused Jagan of using “political terrorism” to stifle the voice of the opposition and general public. “The House should be in session for at least 15 days to discuss various issues, but the government opted for a one-day session. Jagan is running away from his accountability to the State legislature,” he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Yanamala said the CM should realise that his Cabinet was accountable to the Assembly eventually. All the Cabinet decisions and their  consequences should come up for debate in the House. The members should be given ample chance to raise issues related to the people and the State, he said.

Asserting that the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) would demand a 15-day session in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, he said that if the contentious issues of the State were not debated, it would be the people who would suffer not CM.  

Observing that AP debts would rise to Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of 2021-22 fiscal due to financial mismanagement of the Jagan regime, he said that the State would have to pay over Rs 1 lakh crore towards principal and interest on the overall debts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy economic collapse TDP
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp