Yanamala call Jagan ‘runaway CM’ for 1-day Assembly session

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has called Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘runaway CM’ for the reported decision to hold a one-day session of the Assembly to avoid discussion on burning issues such as electricity charge hike, price rise and economic collapse.

The former home minister accused Jagan of using “political terrorism” to stifle the voice of the opposition and general public. “The House should be in session for at least 15 days to discuss various issues, but the government opted for a one-day session. Jagan is running away from his accountability to the State legislature,” he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Yanamala said the CM should realise that his Cabinet was accountable to the Assembly eventually. All the Cabinet decisions and their consequences should come up for debate in the House. The members should be given ample chance to raise issues related to the people and the State, he said.

Asserting that the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) would demand a 15-day session in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, he said that if the contentious issues of the State were not debated, it would be the people who would suffer not CM.

Observing that AP debts would rise to Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of 2021-22 fiscal due to financial mismanagement of the Jagan regime, he said that the State would have to pay over Rs 1 lakh crore towards principal and interest on the overall debts.