YSRC sweeps civic polls, TDP bites dust in kuppam

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its winning streak, the ruling YSRC handed over a humiliating defeat to the Opposition TDP by bagging almost all the urban local bodies that went to polls on Monday, besides trouncing its rival in Kuppam, the home constituency of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the 54-division Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC), the TDP failed to even open its account. It could only bag Darsi municipality in Prakasam district. Kuppam, which went to the elections for the first time after it was upgraded as a Grade 3 municipality in March, 2020, witnessed a keen contest among all the urban local bodies as it is a bastion of Naidu, who was elected from the Assembly segment since 1989.

With an apparent bid to make inroads into the Assembly segment represented by the Opposition Leader, the YSRC, which had won a good number of MPTCs and sarpanch posts in the constituency, left no stone unturned to ensure the defeat of TDP on Naidu’s home turf.

After the YSRC’s win in Kuppam, CM Jagan greets

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy | Express

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, a known bete noire of Naidu, was made the YSRC in-charge of the poll and a battery of ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from Chittoor district campaigned vigorously to ensure the YSRC win in Kuppam.

Days before the election schedule was released, Naidu himself toured various parts of his constituency, particularly in urban pockets, to instil some confidence in the TDP rank and file. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh took on his shoulders to keep the party flag flying and toured the length and breadth of the municipality even in rains and campaigned for party candidates. This did not, however, stop the YSRC win one municipal ward unanimously. Elections were held to 24 wards and the YSRC emerged victorious with a tally of 19 wards, leaving a meagre six to the TDP.

Jagan thanks people for thumping poll victory

Rubbing salt in the wound, a battery of YSRC leaders came before the media, mocking Naidu for the defeat of TDP on his home turf. “The TDP has been defeated in Kuppam also and it is high time Naidu resigned as the TDP chief and handed over the party reins to someone from NTR family. It is better for Naidu to take political sanyas,” Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who led the charge, advised the TDP supremo.

Ramachandra Reddy further remarked that both Naidu and his son Lokesh, who lost in Mangalagiri, have no seats to contest in the next polls and welcomed the TDP chief to contest against him from Punganur. “People of Kuppam have supported Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, who took welfare to the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The YSRC has won all panchayat, Mandal Parishad and municipal polls in Kuppam, registering a landslide in Naidu’s home constituency,’’ he said. Jagan congratulated Ramachandra Reddy and Chittoor district YSRC leaders for the decisive victory of the party in Kuppam. Thanking people for giving an overwhelming mandate to the YSRC in the civic polls, Jagan said the thumping victory was achieved with the blessings of God and people.

“People have given 97 marks for 100 for us in the polls to municipalities, corporations and Nagar Palikas,’’ he tweeted. The TDP, however, put a brave face and attributed the victory of YSRC in Kuppam to large scale electoral malpractices. TDP State president K Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRC committed all sorts of election offences in the poll.

“Do the Chief Minister and his Cabinet ministers have the courage to seek a fresh mandate from people as they are unethically boasting of victory of the YSRC in the municipal polls,’’ he asked. Atchannaidu demanded that Jagan immediately dissolve the Assembly and go for fresh elections, if he believes that his party had won the civic polls with popular support.

“If the YSRC wins the Assembly elections, then the TDP would accept its defeat and close down its political operations in the State,’’ he maintained. Notwithstanding the comments of Atchannaidu, there was a strong dissatisfaction among TDP leaders that led to the party’s debacle in the elections, party insiders said. Sources said the party could not put up a strong fight in the elections as it lacked right candidates. There was also a sense of distrust in the capabilities of Naidu as well as Lokesh to lead the party against the formidable YSRC in the coming days, the sources added.

Peddireddy mocks Naidu for TDP defeat

