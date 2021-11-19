Andhra's VIT-AP University inks pact with Intel India

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University V-C Dr SV Kota Reddy and Intel India supply chain manager Jitendra Chaddah signed an MoU to set up the Centre of Excellence in Internet of Things (IOT) at the university. This Centre will provide an opportunity to faculty, students and scholars to carry out research. In a related development, a MoU was signed between VIT-AP and Boston IT Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.
