STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bank of Baroda to finance Fish Andhra project

The Department of Fisheries has designed ‘Fish Andhra’ through the establishment of aqua hubs in line with Pradhana Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Published: 19th November 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Baroda, one of the country’s largest public sector banks, having more than 250 branches across the State, has come forward and devised a well-structured design for implementation of ‘Fish Andhra’ project and finance the 14,000 beneficiaries for setting up of aqua units. The Department of Fisheries has designed ‘Fish Andhra’ through the establishment of aqua hubs in line with Pradhana Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.K Kanna Babu, commissioner, Department of Fisheries, and Man Mohan Gupta, general manager and zonal head, Hyderabad zone of Bank of Baroda signed the MoU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of Baroda Fish Andhra Andhra fisheries
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp