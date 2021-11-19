Bank of Baroda to finance Fish Andhra project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Baroda, one of the country’s largest public sector banks, having more than 250 branches across the State, has come forward and devised a well-structured design for implementation of ‘Fish Andhra’ project and finance the 14,000 beneficiaries for setting up of aqua units. The Department of Fisheries has designed ‘Fish Andhra’ through the establishment of aqua hubs in line with Pradhana Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.K Kanna Babu, commissioner, Department of Fisheries, and Man Mohan Gupta, general manager and zonal head, Hyderabad zone of Bank of Baroda signed the MoU.