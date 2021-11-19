BJP to participate in Maha Padayatra for Andhra's Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP, on November 21, will participate in the ‘Maha Padayatra’ being undertaken by Amaravati farmers, said party State chief Somu Veerraju. He said that his party was in favour of development of Amaravati as the capital of AP and added that it would be possible only with the support of the BJP.

Amid reports that claimed that Union Home Minister Amith Shah advised the state leaders to actively take up the capital issue a few days ago in Tirupati, Somu Veeraju, in a party SC Morcha meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday, extended support to the Maha Padayatra being taken up by the capital region farmers. He described the YSRC government’s decision to split the capital into three was retrogressive. He reminded that the Centre has already given Rs 2,500 crore for the creation of essential infrastructure in the capital and has also sanctioned several other projects around Amaravati as it was the state capital. Somu said that Amaravati construction would be done by the BJP and added that the party has always been in support of the farmers.

Somu called on all the party leaders and workers from across the state to participate in the programme. BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari, national secretary Y Satya Kumar, national executive committee member Kanna Lakshminarayana, former MPs YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary), CM Ramesh and other senior leaders are expected to participate in the Maha Padayatra on Sunday.