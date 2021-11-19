CBI arrests Kadapa MP’s close aide in Andhra ex-minister Vivekananda's murder

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, November 18, 2021, arrested Devireddy Shankar Reddy, a key aide of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Shankar Reddy was detained by the agency in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was produced before a magistrate in Hyderabad after conducting medical tests at the Osmania General Hospital. He was shifted to Pulivendula on a prisoner transit warrant and produced before the magistrate. The court sent him to judicial custody. Later, Shankar Reddy was shifted to Kadapa Central Prison.

Before producing Shankar Reddy before the magistrate, Covid confirmatory tests were conducted on the accused. Shankar Reddy was arrested by the CBI based on the alleged confession made by one of the accused Dastagiri, the former driver of Vivekananda, that Erra Gangi Reddy had told him that Shankar Reddy would give him Rs 40 crore for killing the former minister.

Shankar Reddy’s son Chaitanya Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI. He said his father was not involved in the murder. “He had undergone a surgery on his arm on Nov 15 and he needs treatment,” he said.