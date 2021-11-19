Incessant rains leave temple city of Tirupati battered  

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/TIRUMALA: Downpour triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal left Tirupati gasping as the city was flooded and normal life was paralysed on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Also, the two ghat roads leading to the Tirumala Hills were closed for traffic following the flood and landslides. The ghat roads shrunk at a few places, and traffic may be restored by Friday afternoon if there is a letdown in the downpour.

People residing in the low-lying areas faced an unprecedented situation as the record rainfall left the houses there completely submerged. Vehicular movement was disrupted even as many colonies experienced loss of power supply for several hours.

Traffic on Tirumala Bypass Road, Mangalam-Karakambadi Road, Leela Mahal Junction and SV Zoo Park-Cherlopalli Road came to a halt as they were inundated following the surplus water flow from the streams of Tirumala Hills and Peruru pond. The railway underpasses at the East Police Station and West Church were completely submerged, and commuting from there was suspended.

Government Maternity Hospital at SVR Ruia was also flooded and prenatal and neonatal treatment was disrupted due to loss of power supply. Hospital superintendent Dr PA Chandrasekharan, in a statement, requested the patients to shift SVIMS till the repair works at Ruia are completed.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next two days, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) set up a 24-hour control room to help in distress. The control room can be reached at 0877-2256766. Meanwhile, at least 23 landslides and 15 uprooting of trees were reported on the ghat road.

The four ‘maada streets’ adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills, remained flooded, as was the Vaikuntham queue complex (cellar). Darshan of the God was virtually stalled as pilgrims could not venture out because of the inundation. The Japali Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tirumala was inundated and idol of the God submerged. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials made arrangement for free food and accommodation for the pilgrims stranded on the holy hills.

Ghat roads closed

The TTD closed both the ghat roads on the Tirumala-Tirupati stretch with landslips in at least 23 places and trees felling on the road at 15 places. The ghat road shrunk at a couple of places

Flights cancelled

Three flights scheduled to arrive to Tirupati airport on Thursday diverted to Hyderabad and Bengaluru while two others were cancelled Shamshabad-Tirupati-Shamshabad (AIC542/541), Shamshabad-Tirupati-Pune (SEJ 4050/4051) and Pune-Tirupati-Shamshabad (SEJ 4052/4053) flights were cancelled

Temple pillar collapses

A pillar and a part of the four-pillar mandapam at the Pushakrinini of the ancient Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple collapsed. No one was injured

Control room numbers for any rain assistance: 08572-242753/242777