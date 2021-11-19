Mega job mela at Andhra's Mylavaram on Nov 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will organise a mega job mela at Dr Lakkireddy Hanimi Reddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram on November 26.

A poster in this regard was unveiled by Collector J Nivas at his camp office here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said that the job mela will begin at 10 am and around 29 companies will participate in the programme. HDFC Bank, Reliance, Nippon Life Insurance Company, Tata Sky, Johnson Lifts, Hetero, Reliance Retail, Jio Mart, PhonePe Private Limited and Innovosoruce Services Private Limited are the major companies participating in the mela, he said. Around 3,000 students will get employment opportunities through the mega job drive.

Interested students can register themselves on the website: https://forms.gle/5qPDhou7ukr899qo9. For further details, they can contact 9014943757, 9603748760, 8688842879 9988853335. Joint Collector (Welfare) K Mohan Kumar, APSSDC officer Pranay and Dr Lakkireddy Hanimi Reddy Government Degree College principal E Ravi were also present.