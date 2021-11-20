All Andhra Pradesh districts have less than 500 active Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported less than 200 new Covid-19 infections while the recoveries stood over 300, bringing down the caseload to less than 2,500. A total of 168 new infections were reported from the more than 31,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. Andhra Pradesh till now has reported more than 20.70 lakh infections from the more than 3.01 crore samples tested.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 35 new infections followed by 26 in Krishna. The remaining 11 districts reported less than 25 new infections while seven districts logged new Covid infections in single digits. Another 301 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 20.54 lakh.

The caseload came down to 2,425. All 13 districts now have less than 500 active cases. Six districts have active cases in single digit. Two more fatalities — one each from Chittoor and Krishna — took the gross deaths to 14,425.