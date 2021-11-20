STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: BJP seeks time-bound Amaravati plan

Published: 20th November 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has demanded that the YSRC government announce and implement a time-bound action plan to ensure justice to Amaravati farmers, who have been protesting against the three-capital plan.

The party has also found fault with the ruling party on the capital issue claiming that no minister even tried to hold talks for resolution even as the farmers have been protesting for over 700 days. The government is creating hurdles to the agitation, the party observed. 

In a press meet at the state party office in Vijayawada on Friday, BJP state general secretary Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju said that the party leaders would participate on Sunday in the Maha Padayatra being undetaken by the Amaravati farmers.

He claimed that BJP was the only party actively working for the development of Amaravati and cited the construction of AIIMS, Mangalagiri, flyovers in Vijayawada, proposed bridge across River Krishna, proposed expressway to the capital region and others as examples for the party’s commitment to develop the capital. 

He added that the party chief, Somu Veerraju,  has already extended ‘complete support’ to the Maha Padayatra. Suryanarayana Raju also noted that all the Central institutions to be established in AP after the state bifurcation were being established in the capital region.

