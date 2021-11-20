Capital bills illegal as Council did not pass them: Petitioners  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts are illegal, as the AP Legislative Council did not pass those bills and the recommendation of the Council chairman for forming a Select Committee was not taken into consideration, argued senior lawyer Jandyala Ravi Shankar, appearing for TDP leader Paruchuri Ashok Babu in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Hearing on the batch of Public Interest Litigations challenging those two acts continued for the fifth day since Monday.