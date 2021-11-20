STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flash floods after rains batter Andhra's Anantapur

The downpour, which commenced on Thursday evening, continued incessantly even a day later triggering flash floods in river, streams and other water bodies in the district.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater entered houses in several low-lying areas in and around Kadiri town.

Rainwater entered houses in several low-lying areas in and around Kadiri town. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Under the influence of a depression that crossed the coast near Chennai earlier, Nambulapulakunta mandal in Anantapur received the highest rainfall of 23.72 cm in the State on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The downpour, which commenced on Thursday evening, continued incessantly even a day later triggering flash floods in river, streams and other water bodies in the district. Extreme rainfall in Nambulapulakunta resulted in floods to Maddileru Vagu near Kadiri disrupting road transportation between Kadapa and Kadiri. 

Yerradodi Gangamma temple located on the banks of Maddileru Vagu was completely submerged in the floodwater. Rainwater entered houses in several low-lying areas in and around Kadiri town. An alert was sounded in the areas downstream Yogi Vemana reservoir in Mudigubba mandal, when eight gates of the project were lifted to let out the flood water. Similarly, gates of Chitravathi Reservoir were also lifted, when the water levels touched danger mark.  Penna river, which passes through Nellore to reach Kadapa, is now swollen. 

