Light rains across south coastal Andhra likely on Nov 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of a depression, which weakened into a low pressure area, light to moderate rains are likely at several places in the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The IMD warned that heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in both the coastal districts and Rayalaseema.

In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 24 cm was recorded at Nambulapulikunta in Anantapur district followed by 18 cm in Sambepalli, Vempalle, Pulivendula, Rayachoti of Kadapa district, 16 cm in Kalakada of Chittoor district, Lakkireddipalli of Kadapa district, 15 cm in Chinnamandem of Kadapa district, Obuladevaracheruvu of Anantapur, 14 cm in Palamaner of Chittoor district, Kadiri of Anantapur district, 13 cm in Nalamada and Amadagur of Anantapur district, Simhadripuram of Kadapa, Pakala and Thotambedu of Chittoor district.

Atlur, Koduru and Utukuru of Kadapa, Penukonda, Kadiri and Dharmavaram of Anantapur district, and Srikalahasti, Chittoor and Thamballapalle of Chittoor district received 12 cm of rains; and Kadapa city, Tirupati and Gurramkonda of Chittoor, Tanakal and Gorantla of Anantpaur, Rajampet of Kadapa and Palasamduram of Chittoor and Kandukur of Praksam received 11 cm. One to ten centimeters of rain was reported in several places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts of the State.