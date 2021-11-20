STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials on standby in Andhra as Prakasam streams swell  

Published: 20th November 2021

Prakasam SP Malika Garg addressing the media

Prakasam SP Malika Garg (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Several rivulets and streams in Prakasam were swollen and a few causeways were underwater as light to moderate rains lashed the district under the impact of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, on Friday.  

Transportation on those routes was hit for a few hours, even as no loss to life or property was reported from the district till the evening, officials said, adding crop loss enumeration was also underway.  

SP Malika Garg, who ordered all police staff to remain alert, said NDRF and SDRF will be deployed in case there is a flood situation. Joint collector K Krishnaveni and other district officials visited villages in Tangutur, Singarayakonda and Kothapatnam mandals and inspected the situation. 

In the 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 am, Kandukur received the maximum rainfall of 113 mm in the district, followed by 107 mm in Ulavapadu, 90.2 mm in Lingasamudram, 72.4 mm in Pamuru, 69.4 mm in Singarayakonda, 68.4 mm in Valetivari Palem and 61 mm in Gudlur. 

