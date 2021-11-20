Rains subside, Tirupati still under water

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The incessant rains that battered the temple town on Thursday, November 18, 2021, continued to wreak havoc even a day after. Even as the intensity of rains reduced on Friday morning, there was no relief for people living on arterial and sub-arterial roads and in low-lying areas, which were underwater.

Traffic movement was restored on after the rainwater was drained out. However, people in Madhura Nagar, Sivajyothi Nagar, Subbareddy Colony, Madhav Nagar and other low-lying colonies still in knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, the residents heaped praise on Tirupati urban police for heroically saving many stranded at Vasundhara Nagar in Tiruchanoor on Thursday night.