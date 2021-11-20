Rains subside, Tirupati still under water
Even as the intensity of rains reduced on Friday morning, there was no relief for people living on arterial and sub-arterial roads and in low-lying areas, which were underwater.
Published: 20th November 2021 07:24 AM | Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:24 AM | A+A A-
TIRUPATI: The incessant rains that battered the temple town on Thursday, November 18, 2021, continued to wreak havoc even a day after. Even as the intensity of rains reduced on Friday morning, there was no relief for people living on arterial and sub-arterial roads and in low-lying areas, which were underwater.
Traffic movement was restored on after the rainwater was drained out. However, people in Madhura Nagar, Sivajyothi Nagar, Subbareddy Colony, Madhav Nagar and other low-lying colonies still in knee-deep water.
Meanwhile, the residents heaped praise on Tirupati urban police for heroically saving many stranded at Vasundhara Nagar in Tiruchanoor on Thursday night.