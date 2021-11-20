STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rains subside, Tirupati still under water

Even as the intensity of rains reduced on Friday morning, there was no relief for people living on arterial and sub-arterial roads and in low-lying areas, which were underwater.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged road in Tirupati on Wednesday after a downpour.

A waterlogged road in Tirupati on Wednesday after a downpour. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The incessant rains that battered the temple town on Thursday, November 18, 2021, continued to wreak havoc even a day after. Even as the intensity of rains reduced on Friday morning, there was no relief for people living on arterial and sub-arterial roads and in low-lying areas, which were underwater.

Traffic movement was restored on after the rainwater was drained out. However, people in Madhura Nagar, Sivajyothi Nagar, Subbareddy Colony, Madhav Nagar and other low-lying colonies still in knee-deep water. 

Meanwhile, the residents heaped praise on Tirupati urban police for heroically saving many stranded at Vasundhara Nagar in Tiruchanoor on Thursday night. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati rains Tirupati rain Andhra Pradesh rain Tirumala TTD
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp