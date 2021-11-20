TDP cadres arrested in Andhra's Nandigama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Nandigama town when scores of Telugu Desam cadres took out rallies condemning the alleged verbal attack on former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari in the Assembly on Friday, November 19, 2021.

However, the police took the protestors including former MLA Tangirala Sowmya into their custody and released them later in the evening.

According to Nandigama police, TDP leaders took out a rally protest from Nandigama town centre to Shivalayam temple without taking prior permission from the police and tried to create a scene when they were stopped by the police on duty.

They further raised slogans against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police. “To avoid further untoward incidents, they were taken into custody and released later. A case was registered against them.”