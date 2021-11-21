No mention of Naidu’s wife in Assembly, it was a drama: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Countering the allegations of Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that YSRC legislators have insulted his wife in the State Assembly during a short discussion on agriculture on Thursday, the ruling party leaders reiterated that her name was not mentioned and none of Naidu’s family members were abused.

Asserting that Naidu had enacted a drama by dragging his family members to evoke public sympathy for political gains, YSRC leader Lakshmi Parvathi advised NTR family members not to believe the lies of the TDP chief.

Recalling the incidents at Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad in 1995 during the coup in the party, Lakshmi Parvathi asked the NTR family members to recall the true face of Naidu, which she alleged is that of a liar, cheater and backstabber.

The widow of NTR asserted that she never aspired for any power or position, but was depicted as power-hungry by Naidu and misled the entire family. “He backstabbed your father, he cheated your husband Venkateswara Rao and you should be more aware of his true nature,” she told BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari.

She asked Nara Bhuvaneswari to be wary of her husband Chandrababu Naidu, who dragged her name for his own political agenda. “Truth can be verified by going through Assembly feed and records,” she asserted and described Naidu as a “power hungry beast”.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatarmaiah said that the Leader of Opposition had resorted to theatrics with all his political experience. “He is making false allegations to gain sympathy from people and defame the government. It is not proper to attribute the words that were never used,” he said and challenged the TDP chief to prove his allegation.

TDP legislators have violated rules by taking video of Naidu making his announcement and walking out of the House. However, even in that, there was no record of YSRC members abusing the family members of Naidu, he pointed out.