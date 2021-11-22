59,798 acres of crops damaged in Guntur dist

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Crops in about 59,798 acres were destroyed as rains continued to batter the district for the last few days. According to the district agriculture department officials, several crops, including paddy in 58,630 acres, black gram in 353 acres were damaged.

Commercial crops, including chilli and onion were damaged in 695 acres in Chebrolu, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, chunduru, Amruthalur, Repalle, Bhattiprolu, Cherukupalli, Nagaram, Pedakakani, Vatticherukuru, Tenali, Duggirala, Vemuru, Kolluru, Kollipara, Tadepalli, Bapatla, Karlapalem, Pittalavanipalem, Kakumanu, Guntur, and Pedanandipadu mandals. “After the rains subside, we will conduct a comprehensive survey,” said JDA Vijaya Bharathi.

An average rainfall of 20.8 mm was recorded with the highest of 66.4 mm in Bapatla, 58.2 mm in Savalyapuram, 57.4 mm in Vinukonda and 52 mm in Macherla.Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi visited a few villages in Bapatla mandal and inspected the crop damage on Sunday.

The Deputy Speaker assured the farmers that necessary action will be taken to compensate for the loss. As the district administration has sounded an alert that heavy rains are likely to continue till November 24, the farmers are fearing further losses.