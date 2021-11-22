STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers

The three capitals bill was opposed by Opposition parties and also the farmers from the Amaravati region who gave their lands for the capital.

Published: 22nd November 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise development, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, which was intended to have three capitals for the State of Andhra Pradesh. The State Cabinet, which met here in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, took a decision to this effect.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the same to the AP High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills, 2020.

The YSRC government brought the Bill to have three capitals to the State -- executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati. The same was opposed by Opposition parties and also the farmers from the Amaravati region who gave their lands for the capital.

A batch of petitions were filed by Amaravati region farmers and the daily hearing of the case is being held by the High Court presently.

Emerging out of the Cabinet meeting, Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stands by his decision. "There are some technical issues in the Bill and we are finding ways to clear all the hurdles,'' he said.

Incidentally, the Amaravati farmers are taking out a rally 'Nyayastahanam to Devasthanam' (High Court to Temple) from Amaravati to Tirumala with a demand to have Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh three capitals bills Amaravati farmers Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp