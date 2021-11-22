Andhra Pradesh government withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise development, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, which was intended to have three capitals for the State of Andhra Pradesh. The State Cabinet, which met here in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, took a decision to this effect.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the same to the AP High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills, 2020.

The YSRC government brought the Bill to have three capitals to the State -- executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati. The same was opposed by Opposition parties and also the farmers from the Amaravati region who gave their lands for the capital.

A batch of petitions were filed by Amaravati region farmers and the daily hearing of the case is being held by the High Court presently.

Emerging out of the Cabinet meeting, Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stands by his decision. "There are some technical issues in the Bill and we are finding ways to clear all the hurdles,'' he said.

Incidentally, the Amaravati farmers are taking out a rally 'Nyayastahanam to Devasthanam' (High Court to Temple) from Amaravati to Tirumala with a demand to have Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.