Birthday turns tragic for girl, brother in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two siblings drowned while they were crossing the overflowing Mandavya river on Sunday. Rayachoti Rural CI Lingappa said Ameer Basha of Chaki Banda in Chinna Mandem mandal, was taking his two children Shaziya and Sazir to Kalakada in Chittoor district on a bike when the incident happened as his daughter wanted to celebrate her birthday with their relatives.

As Mandavya was flowing menacingly near a bridge in Vandadi, Basha parked his bike aside and the trio tried to cross the river. Shaziya and Sazir were walking ahead, while Basha was following them. Due to heavy flow, the two siblings were washed away even as their father watched helplessly, the CI said.