STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Satyam Babu writes to CJI seeking justice

Seeking justice, he had approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). 

Published: 22nd November 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pidathala Satyam Babu, who was acquitted by the High Court in the sensational murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, has written an open letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana pleading justice to him. In the plea submitted to the CJI in New Delhi on Saturday, 32-year-old Satyam Babu explained the hardships faced by him and his family during his nine-year jail term. He said the police branded him as a murderer and rapist. 

He described the police investigation in the murder case of 19-year-old Ayesha Meera as unscientific and alleged that the police deliberately mislead the investigation to save the real in the case. “I request you to illustrate how various investigation agencies failed to protect the rights of the deprived, taking my case as an example,” Satyam Babu urged the CJI.  He pointed out the “official apathy” in implementing High Court directions of providing compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a job and 2 acres of land to him as per the 2017 judgment.

“The police intentionally dragged me into the case to wash off their hands. I was tortured. I lost my father and my family members were treated disrespectfully in my village. In order to prove me as accused in the case, the police filed false cases against me and manipulated evidence. Despite facing problems, I completed my degree during my jail term,” he explained. Seeking justice, he had approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderer rapist Pidathala Satyam Babu High Court Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Ayesha Meera
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp