Satyam Babu writes to CJI seeking justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pidathala Satyam Babu, who was acquitted by the High Court in the sensational murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, has written an open letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana pleading justice to him. In the plea submitted to the CJI in New Delhi on Saturday, 32-year-old Satyam Babu explained the hardships faced by him and his family during his nine-year jail term. He said the police branded him as a murderer and rapist.

He described the police investigation in the murder case of 19-year-old Ayesha Meera as unscientific and alleged that the police deliberately mislead the investigation to save the real in the case. “I request you to illustrate how various investigation agencies failed to protect the rights of the deprived, taking my case as an example,” Satyam Babu urged the CJI. He pointed out the “official apathy” in implementing High Court directions of providing compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a job and 2 acres of land to him as per the 2017 judgment.

“The police intentionally dragged me into the case to wash off their hands. I was tortured. I lost my father and my family members were treated disrespectfully in my village. In order to prove me as accused in the case, the police filed false cases against me and manipulated evidence. Despite facing problems, I completed my degree during my jail term,” he explained. Seeking justice, he had approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).