Kadapa: Woman, 4-yr-old rescued after building collapses 

They reached the second floor where the duo were stuck, and removed the window of the room with a hydraulic cutter.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:07 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Responding to a distress call, fire personnel in Kadapa town rescued a 25-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter from a partially collapsed building. 

The two-storied building near Ramesh Theater in Cooperative Colony partially collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. A loud sound was reported and the locals rushed out of their homes. They immediately alerted police and fire service personnel.

The fire personnel found that the woman, identified as Komma Chadrika and her daughter Tamsri, were stuck in the building. They reached the second floor where the duo were stuck, and removed the window of the room with a hydraulic cutter. The mother and daughter were rescued after three hours of effort. 

