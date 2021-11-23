3 MLCs elected unanimously

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contractor Isaac Basha of Kurnool district, former MLA Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani of Kadapa district and Palavalasa Vikranth of Srikakulam district were elected unopposed to the Legislative Council under the MLA quota.

With the numbers completely in favour of the ruling YRSC in the 175-member Assembly, the TDP, which has the support of less than 20 MLAs, did not put up its candidates, paving way for unanimous election of the three leaders nominated by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, eight YSRC leaders filed their nominations for the election to the Council under Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) quota. Thalashila Raghuram and M Arun Kumar filed nomination papers in Machilipatnam Collectorate Monday as the YSRC MLC candidate.

Party MLAs K Anil Kumar, Simhadri Ramesh Babu, M Jaganmohan Rao along with MLC Lella Appi Reddy submitted the nomination papers to the returning officer and Krishna district Joint Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.

On November 16, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over B-form to all the MLC candidates.

The form was submitted during a meeting at the YSRC Camp Office in Tadepalli.