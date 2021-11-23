Kovur colonies still under water

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Even as the inflow of floodwaters to the Somasila project has reduced, a few villages on the banks of River Penna in Nellore district were still inundated on Monday. Kovur was one of the worst-hit by the floods, and many of its colonies are still under water.

While the Somasila project was receiving 1,07,246 cusecs of water, the outflow stood at 97,512 on Monday evening. The road between Devarapalem and Jonnawada in Nellore rural had washed away by the impact of the floodwater.

As a result, there was no traffic movement on the route for the last three days. The flood devastated Sri Kamaskhi temple, Navagraha Mandapam and Kalyana Mandapam vanished after Somasila project officials released over 5 lakh cusecs. The power supply to all but four flood-affected villages in the district has been restored, district collector said.