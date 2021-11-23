TTD to provide alternative slots for pilgrims who missed darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide alternative slots to pilgrims, who booked their darshan tickets between November 18 and 30 and could not make it due to inclement weather conditions at Tirumala and Tirupati.

A decision to this effect has been taken by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy. The pilgrims who missed darshan, can avail of alternative time slots provided by the TTD within six months from December. For this, the TTD will come up with a special software.

Speaking after a review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan on Monday, TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said pilgrims need to reschedule their pilgrimage date to Tirumala by entering the old ticket numbers in the new software, which will be available from November 30.On rain havoc, the Additional EO said only two rooms in Narayanagiri Rest House of the total 7,000 at Tirumala were damaged. The two rooms will be repaired at the earliest.

Of the two pilgrim paths to Tirumala, Srivari Mettu route was badly damaged due to heavy rains. Alipiri route was not affected. Srivari Mettu route has been temporarily closed as its repair works will take time. Pilgrims can now visit Tirumala without any fear as the TTD has taken all measures to ensure their safety, he added.