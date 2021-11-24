Active Covid cases slide below 2,200 as State clocks 242 recoveries, 196 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported less than 200 new Covid-19 infections and one death during the 24 hours that ended at 9 am on Tuesday. The caseload slid below 2,200 as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases.The 196 new infections were detected from more that 26,000 samples tested.

Krishna district reported the highest, 34, number of infections, followed by Chittoor with 29. The remaining districts posted less than 25 fresh cases. The fresh spike in cases took the overall infections in Krishna past 1.20 lakh.

Four districts recorded less than 10 new cases during the reporting period, with Anantapur reporting the lowest, three. The four Rayalaseema districts together accounted for 43 new cases, while the three coastal districts posted 41 cases.Barring Anantapur, all other districts reported more news cases compared to the preceding 24 hours, pushing the number of new infections to 196 from Monday’s 127.

As many as 242 patients recovered from the virus taking the total number of recoveries past 20.54 lakh and the caseload stood at 2,159. Krishna reported the lone fatality in the 24 hours, taking the toll to 14,429. The overall deaths in the district increased to 1,451, the second highest among the 13 districts.