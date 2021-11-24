Non-transport vehicle tax may rise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah introduced the Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Assembly on Tuesday. It is for revision of the life tax collected on all non-transport vehicles including two- wheelers used for personal purpose and on some categories of transport vehicles like motor cabs, taxicab etc. The last revision of life tax was done in 2010.

As on March 31,2020, there were 1.31 crore motor vehicles in the State out of them 16.24 lakh were transport vehicles and 1.15 crore were non-transport vehicles including 1.02 crore two wheelers and 8.38 lakh four wheelers like motor cars, jeeps, etc.

There are 4.17 lakh transport vehicles over seven years old (excluding auto rickshaws and 3-wheeled goods carriages below 3000 kgs in laden weight) and 20.31 lakh non-transport vehicles over 15 years old, as on date, in the State. The rates of green tax was also rationalised keeping in view the need to discourage older vehicles from plying on the roads. The last revision of green tax was done in 2006. The Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, and third schedule was substituted. New life tax on motorcycles, including tri-cycles, motor scooters, and cycles with or without attachment has been revised.

Life tax on vehicles whose cost does not exceed Rs 50,000 will be 9 per cent of the cost of vehicle at the time of registration, and 12 per cent if the cost of the vehicle is above Rs 50,000. If the vehicle is already registered and its age is not more than two years, the life tax will be 8 per cent or 11 per cent.

It will be 7 per cent and 10 per cent for the vehicle in use between 2 and 3 years, 6 per cent and 9 per cent for 3 and 4 years, 5 per cent and 8 per cent for 4 and 5 years, 4 per cent and 7 per cent for 5 and 6 years, 3.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent for 6 and 7 years, 3 and 6 per cent for 7 and 8 years, 2.5 and 5.5 per cent for 8 and 9 years, 2 and 5 per cent for 9 and 10 years, 1.5 and 4.5 per cent for 10 and 11 years, one per cent and four per cent for more than 11 years.

In case of goods carriages with the age of the vehicle between 7 and 10 years from the time of the registration, the life tax will be half of the quarterly tax per annum. It will be quarterly tax per annum in case if the age is 10 to 12 years, and twice the quarterly tax if the age is more than 12 years.

Online film tickets

The Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill amending the Andhra Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) Act 1955 inserting a new section — Online Booking Platform in the Act. The new section placed after Section five reads — Notwithstanding anything continued in this Act and the Rules, no licensee shall offer to sell or allowed to be sold any tickets for admissions into cinematograph exhibition except through the online booking platform of the government company on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed from time to time. Minister Perni Venkatramaiah introduced the bill in the Assembly. The new system will enable the movie-goers to book their tickets of their choice by making a phone call or through internet or SMS.

14 bills passed

In all, 14 bills were passed in the Assembly on Tuesday and they include The Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Andhra Pradesh Self Help Groups (SHG) Women Co-contributory Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Covid ex gratia

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said they have not received any orders from the Centre to pay Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of Covid victims, but had only received orders on October 6 to pay ex gratia of Rs 50,000 from the SDRF. “We have issued orders for the payment of the same and also released the procedure for disbursement of ex gratia to the district collectors,” he explained in reply to a written question posed by TDP legislators, who were absent in the house

Question Hour

14,423 people have died in the State due to Covid-19 from April, 2019, the govt told the Assembly

1,952 Chittoor has the highest number of deaths

9,644 Kadapa has least number of Covid deaths

YSR Aarogyasri

2,446 procedures are included under the scheme including the 1,387 procedures after 2019

8,575.91 cr spent on the scheme from 2014-15 to November 11, 2021