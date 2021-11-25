STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Schools with under 20 kids to be derecognised

After show-cause notice of withdrawal of recognition is issued, schools to be given at least a month’s time to reply

Published: 25th November 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

School Kids

A big toothy grin! Kids at a corporation school (File photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the controversy over the government’s decision to take over aided schools from the willing managements, the School Education Department has decided to withdraw the recognition of private aided and/or unaided schools that have less than 20 or zero enrolment as per a rule in the Right to Education Act  (RTE). Director of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu issued orders to this effect.

The department, in September this year, had asked regional joint directors and district education officers to instruct field functionaries and headmasters concerned to update child-info of the schools. Accordingly, after the admissions for 2021-22 was completed by October 31 the child-info was updated.Based on the updated data of enrolment it was observed that there were certain private and private aided schools who have an enrolment of less than 20 children, the orders said. 

The orders referred to an amendment made to a GO issued in 2013, which clearly stated that any private aided/unaided school with less than 20 children is un-viable to be a primary school.Explaining the procedure to be followed for withdrawal of the recognition, the proceedings said the authority issuing the certificate of recognition shall issue show-cause notice of withdrawal of recognition and the school should be given at least a month’s time to file reply.

“If the authority is not satisfied with the reply, the school shall be given opportunity of hearing before taking a decision on the withdrawal of recognition,’’ the orders said.The order of withdrawal shall be in writing and the order of de-recognition shall be operative from the immediate succeeding academic year. 
The school education department said the orders shall contain the name/names of the neighbourhood school/schools where the children of the derecognised school can get admission. 

The School Education director asked the District Educational Officers and Regional Joint Directors to issue show cause notices to the schools identified with less than 20 enrolments as to why their recognition should not be withdrawn. The officials were asked to inform the action taken on the withdrawal of recognition of the schools by December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right to Education Act School Education Department
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp