Security for Nani, 3 MLAs stepped up 

Higher officials of Intelligence and Security Wing (ISW), in a communication to the Police Commissionerate of Vijayawada asked the latter to enhance the security of the four.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao. (File Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the surcharged political scenario in the State following the events that unfolded in the State Assembly recently, the State police have enhanced security cover to Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and three other MLAs in the wake of reports of threat to them. 

Higher officials of Intelligence and Security Wing (ISW), in a communication to the Police Commissionerate of Vijayawada asked the latter to enhance the security of the four. The security of Kodali Nani, who enjoys Y-category cover with 13 personal security officers, has been strengthened with an addition of four PSOs.  Similarly, the 1+1 PSOs cover of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy and Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu has been increased to 4+4 PSOs. 

TAGS
Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Nani Civil Supplies Minister Vallabhaneni Vamsi Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy
