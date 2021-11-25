Traffic on Vijayawada-Chennai rly line resumes after track restored in 40 hrs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada-Chennai railway line was restored and traffic movement on the route resumed on Wednesday. The restoration works were taken up on a 1.8 km stretch in Nellore-Padugupadu section, which was severely damaged in the flooding due to the recent heavy rains in the southern parts of the State.

The restoration of both up and down main line was carried out in a record 40 hours, a release by the nine monsoon reserve stock rakes were mobilised for the purpose. “The rains, which wreaked havoc in Chitoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts, severely affected and inundated the track at Nellore- Padugupadu section was severely affected and inundated,” said divisional railway manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan in the release.

“At 12 pm on November 20, 20 kmph was imposed at bridge no. 362 due to heavy water flow. The flow further increased as Kovur irrigation tank banks breached, which was 1 km upstream of the railway track, leading to the inundation of the the railway track. Till 2.30 pm, both up and down lines were submerged for a length of 1.8 kms as the water was flowing one meter above the track level.” “A total of 1.8 km of the track was affected, out of 600 metre was severely damaged viz., washout of ballast and embankment to a depth of 2.5 metres...” he added