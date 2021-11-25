Vizag 18th, Vijayawada 30th in SDG index

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Shimla topped the first Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index released by NITI Aayog on Tuesday, while Coimbatore and Chandigarh secured the second and the third spot respectively. From Andhra Pradesh, Vizag and Vijayawada have managed to find a place in the index released.However, Vizag ranked 18th in the country while Vijayawada ranked 30th in the SDG index. As many as 56 urban areas were ranked. According to Niti Aayog, the index highlights the strengths and gaps.

Guntur’s fete

In AP, Guntur district is at the forefront of achieving sustainable development goals, according to the SDG ranks announced by the State government for September and October. Guntur secured first place with 82.1 points, followed by Anantapur (81.56 points) and West Godavari (76.32 points). The United Nations had created the SDG agenda with 169 specific goals and 17 sustainable development goals including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation, and infrastructure, reducing inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace justice and strong institutions, and partnerships for the goals.

The measures have been adopted by 196 countries and in India, it came into effect from January 1, 2016. Out of the 16 SDGs, Guntur came first by securing points between 65-99 in 15 goals and remained ‘under aspirant’ in one goal. Guntur Joint Collector Raja Kumari said an action plan was formulated to fill the gap.