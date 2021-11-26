STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu demands judicial probe into ‘improper’ maintenance of projects

The Opposition Leader demanded a judicial enquiry into the human error behind the improper maintenance of projects and tanks that wreaked havoc in the villages on the river banks.

Published: 26th November 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu visits a flood-affected house in Nellore district on Thursday I Expres

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu visits a flood-affected house in Nellore district on Thursday I Expres

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI / NELLORE: Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu continued his tour to the flood-hit areas on Thursday. He blamed the State government’s “negligence, unpreparedness and arrogance” for the massive devastation and the loss of lives in the Rayalaseema-Nellore floods.The Opposition Leader demanded a judicial enquiry into the human error behind the improper maintenance of projects and tanks that wreaked havoc in the villages on the river banks.

“Even a week after the floods, the State government could not restore normalcy in the inundated areas. Six villages in Kadapa are still marooned and cut off from the rest of the district. A thorough probe should be held into the poor quality of works in the Annamayya, Pincha, Kalyani and other projects. The Thummalagunta tank was converted into a cricket stadium. So, floodwaters eventually rampaged MR Palli, Autonagar and other areas,” he said,  while addressing the media in Tirupati. 

He alleged no funds were given in the past two-and-a-half years to repair and maintain the Annamayya gates. “No effort was made to pump out flood water from the Rayalacheruvu tank,” he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Desam Party judicial enquiry
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp