Naidu demands judicial probe into ‘improper’ maintenance of projects

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI / NELLORE: Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu continued his tour to the flood-hit areas on Thursday. He blamed the State government’s “negligence, unpreparedness and arrogance” for the massive devastation and the loss of lives in the Rayalaseema-Nellore floods.The Opposition Leader demanded a judicial enquiry into the human error behind the improper maintenance of projects and tanks that wreaked havoc in the villages on the river banks.

“Even a week after the floods, the State government could not restore normalcy in the inundated areas. Six villages in Kadapa are still marooned and cut off from the rest of the district. A thorough probe should be held into the poor quality of works in the Annamayya, Pincha, Kalyani and other projects. The Thummalagunta tank was converted into a cricket stadium. So, floodwaters eventually rampaged MR Palli, Autonagar and other areas,” he said, while addressing the media in Tirupati.

He alleged no funds were given in the past two-and-a-half years to repair and maintain the Annamayya gates. “No effort was made to pump out flood water from the Rayalacheruvu tank,” he claimed.