TDP faults online sale of movie tickets 

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the government’s decision for online sale of cinema tickets, senior TDP’s Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asked what moral right the YSRC regime had to talk about the financial burden of cinema tickets on the public. “The ruling YSRC was shedding crocodile tears. What about price rise of essential commodities which is affecting all sections of people?” he asked. In a statement, he demanded that the YSRC explain why it was silent on the increased prices of fuel, cement, liquor and sand in AP.
