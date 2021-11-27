Firm foundation laid in edu sector: Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that to ensure a bright future for the current generation and coming generations, his government, in the last two-and-a-half years, has focused on laying a firm foundation by bringing about revolutionary changes in the education sector.

In his concluding remarks on a short discussion on education in the Assembly on Friday, he said, “The seed we are sowing today will germinate and grow into a huge tree two decades later sheltering and helping several others. We are looking for the day when the students of Andhra Pradesh make their name on the global stage.”

Jagan said they were not only striving for Right to Education but also for the Right to English Medium Education to ensure children from the state are never handicapped for their lack of fluency in the language when they go out to compete in the world. “When we sought the consent of the mothers of children, 96 per cent of them choose English medium education,” he pointed out.

Elaborating on the new categorisation of schools under the National Education Policy, he said the schools were categorised into six types — Satellite Foundational School (PP1 & PP2), Foundational School (PP1, PP2, Class 1 & 2), Foundational School Plus (PP1, PP2, Classes 1 to 5), Pre High School (Classes 3 to 7/8), High School (Classes 3 to 10) and High School Plus (Classes 3 to 12).

“We were planning for subject-wise teachers from class 3 and limiting one teacher to 20 students in Class 1 and 2, implementing CBSE syllabus, and other activities,” he said.The Chief Minister said the government has spent Rs 13,023 crore under Amma Vodi scheme. He said the government has also come up with a proposal to offer laptops under this scheme for students of classes IX to XII. He said the state government has been spending Rs 1,600 crore annually for effective implementation of Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme. He said the state government has given a kit consisting of 3 pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, and a school belt including a set of 3 masks under Jagananna Vidya kanuka.

The state government has also constituted the School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission and Toilet Maintenance Fund.Referring to aided schools, the Chief Minister said the intent of the government is to do good for the management, teachers and students of aided institutions. They are free to accept the government offer to improve the conditions prevailing in the institutions, he said and listed the four options given by the government. He slammed the opposition for politicising the issue.

Question Hour

A look at the question hour held in the Assembly on Thursday

YSR Aasara

More than 78.75 lakh DWCRA women benefited under the YSR Aasara scheme. The government spent Rs 12,758.28 crore for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22).

In a reply to a question in the Assembly on Friday, the government said the number of DWCRA women beneficiaries has increased from 77,87, 295 in 2020-21 to 78,75,539 in 2021-22

Kapu Nestham

6,54,593 - Number of beneficiaries benefited under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme for the year 2019-20 to 2020-21.

Rs 981.89 crore - funds released under Kapu Nestham scheme

Subsidy

Rs 1,906.88 crore - Amount spent by the government from June 2019 to till date on subsidy on power to the aqua farmers in the state

Rs 441.87 crore - Amount allocated to the aqua farmers during 2014 - 2019