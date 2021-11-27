STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Firm foundation laid in edu sector: Jagan 

CM lists ‘revolutionary’ schemes and programmes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu,  English edu, CBSE syllabus 

Published: 27th November 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Zakia Khanam, who assumed charge as Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council on Friday, at Council on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that to ensure a bright future for the current generation and coming generations, his government, in the last two-and-a-half years, has focused on laying a firm foundation by bringing about revolutionary changes in the education sector. 

In his concluding remarks on a short discussion on education in the Assembly on Friday, he said, “The seed we are sowing today will germinate and grow into a huge tree two decades later sheltering and helping several others. We are looking for the day when the students of Andhra Pradesh make their name on the global stage.”  

Jagan said they were not only striving for Right to Education but also for the Right to English Medium Education to ensure children from the state are never handicapped for their lack of fluency in the language when they go out to compete in the world. “When we sought the consent of the mothers of children, 96 per cent of them choose English medium education,” he pointed out.  

Elaborating on the new categorisation of schools under the National Education Policy, he said the schools were categorised into six types — Satellite Foundational School (PP1 & PP2), Foundational School (PP1, PP2, Class 1 & 2), Foundational School Plus (PP1, PP2, Classes 1 to 5), Pre High School (Classes 3 to 7/8), High School (Classes 3 to 10) and High School Plus (Classes 3 to 12). 

“We were planning for subject-wise teachers from class 3 and limiting one teacher to 20 students in Class 1 and 2, implementing CBSE syllabus, and other activities,” he said.The Chief Minister said the government has spent Rs 13,023 crore under Amma Vodi scheme. He said the government has also come up with a proposal to offer laptops under this scheme for students of classes IX to XII. He said the state government has been spending Rs 1,600 crore annually for effective implementation of Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme. He said the state government has given a kit consisting of 3 pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, and a school belt including a set of 3 masks under Jagananna Vidya kanuka. 

The state government has also constituted the School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission and Toilet Maintenance Fund.Referring to aided schools, the Chief Minister said the intent of the government is to do good for the management, teachers and students of aided institutions. They are free to accept the government offer to improve the conditions prevailing in the institutions, he said and listed the four options given by the government. He slammed the opposition for politicising the issue.   

Question Hour

A look at the question hour held in the Assembly on Thursday

YSR Aasara
More than 78.75 lakh DWCRA women benefited under the YSR Aasara scheme. The government spent Rs 12,758.28 crore for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22).
In a reply to a question in the Assembly on Friday, the government said the number of DWCRA women beneficiaries has increased from  77,87, 295 in 2020-21 to 78,75,539 in 2021-22 

Kapu Nestham
6,54,593 - Number of beneficiaries benefited under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme for the year 2019-20 to 2020-21.
Rs 981.89 crore - funds released under Kapu Nestham scheme 

Subsidy 
Rs 1,906.88 crore - Amount spent by the government from June 2019 to till date on subsidy on power to the aqua farmers in the state
Rs 441.87 crore - Amount allocated to the aqua farmers during 2014 - 2019

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy education sector Amma Vodi Nadu-Nedu English edu
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp