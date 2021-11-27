STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peruru tank breached to avert flooding in Tirupati

Two villages inundated; minor leaks on Rayalacheruvu plugged

Published: 27th November 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of overflowing Peruru tank in Tirupati on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI / NELLORE / VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of heavy rain forecast, Peruru tank on the outskirts of Tirupati was breached by officials on Friday to avert flooding of low-lying areas in the temple town as it was already full to the brim. Consequently, water entered Gollapalli and Pathakaluva villages, disrupting vehicular movement in the area. 

Water from Peruru tank, located 3 km away from Tiurpati, flows into Swarnamukhi near Ramanujapalli. Generally, overflowing Peruru tank inundates several low-lying areas in the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati. Minor leaks developed in the bund of Rayalacheruvu were plugged. Meanwhile, locals found another leakage on the other side of Rayalacheruvu bund and alerted officials. 

After inspecting Rayalacheruvu, Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayanan allayed the fears of locals over the safety of its bund. Experts are closely monitoring the water level in Rayalacheruvu and people need not panic, he said.

Meanwhile, a gate of Somasila south canal was washed away, which led to overflowing of Kaluvoya tank in Nellore district. A team of officials from irrigation, revenue, Panchayat Raj and other departments rushed to the spot and studied the situation. The Somasila south canal was breached to divert surplus water into Penna. Sand-bags were dumped in place of the gate, which was washed away to control the water flow.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday and heavy to very heavy rains may occur on subsequent days under the influence of low pressure area brewing in the Andaman Sea.

According to IMD forecast, a low-pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours. Light to moderate rains are likely to occur at a few places on Saturday and at several places on Sunday and Monday in south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. 
 

