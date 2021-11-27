STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student lands job with Rs 15L annual package

The VC further added that the University offered a 50 per cent concession to Vamsi Krishna after identifying his skills. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A student of Vadlamudi Vignan University, Sripathi Vamsi Krishna secured a job in a multi-national company with an annual package of Rs 15 lakh, University in-charge vice-chancellor Dr. KV Krishna Kishore said. 

An appreciation meeting was held for the at the University premises in Chebrolu on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor informed that Vamsi Krishna, a final year student of the Computer Sciences department was selected for CISCO Systems, a leading multi-national company and will be receiving an annual package of Rs 15 lakh. 

He noted that Vamsi Krishna came from a rural backdrop and has always been at the forefront in various campus recruitment training programs. The VC further added that the University offered a 50 per cent concession to Vamsi Krishna after identifying his skills. 

