Telangana turns back 20 paddy trucks from State

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: At least 20 paddy-laden trucks which tried to cross the Pullur toll plaza on NH-44 near the AP-Telangana border, were sent back by the neighbouring State officials in a span of 48 hours.These trucks were transporting the produce to various parts of Telangana from Kurnool and Anantapur districts in Andhra Pradesh, and the drivers alleged that they were turned away without being told the reason.

However, an agriculture official from Gadwal Jogulamba said the vehicles were not carrying valid documents required to transport the paddy produce from another State to Telangana. Deputy tahsildar (Undavella mandal in Telangana) Shiva Kumar said the government had implemented restrictions to prevent the illicit sale of paddy.