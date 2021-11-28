Andhra Pradesh: Guntur doctor Surath Amarnath gets patent for plasma therapy kit

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To make plasma therapy available to patients at low cost, Guntur-based orthopedician Dr Surath Amarnath invented an apparatus -- Entitled Apparatus and a Closed Extraction System For Platelet Rich Plasma -- an invention in regenerative medicine. The government of India issued a patent for his invention on November 11.

Amarnath is the only doctor to receive a patent for a medical apparatus invented by a doctor in both the Telugu States. Dr Amarnath said it is a one-stop kit for plasma therapy. Usually, the process includes collecting blood from the patient, separating platelets, extracting platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and injecting the injured with PRP.

These separated platelets are growth factors and when injected into a certain part or injured area of the patient’s body with the help of a syringe, the platelet count will increase to one million and kick-starts recovery. “This will help the patient heal fast and get healthy. As the whole process includes costly apparatus, the plasma therapy costs between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000,’’ he said.By designing the kit with simple apparatus, Dr Amarnath has made it cost-effective.

Special caps are present for sterilization. Anticoagulant vial of 7ml is included in the kit, which is single-use. The connectors in the kit help to keep the blood and platelets sterilized during transferring from one syringe to another and the platelets can be injected into the patient’s body.

This entire kit costs less than Rs 2,000. The awareness of plasma therapy has increased even among the common people in the last few years. The PRP is now being widely used in cosmetics, dental, dermatology, and has a high success rate in curing sports injuries and kneecap issues. So these kits have a wide scope in all these departments and can be very helpful for people.

“Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make-In-India initiative, I have been working on this kit for the past two years as most of the PRP kits in the market are from foreign countries. This kit will be available to the general public very soon,’’ he added.

What is the 20 CC syringe?

The kit contains a 20 CC syringe. The most important and unique feature of this syringe is the piston can be removed from the fitting and can be directly inserted in the centrifugation machine

How significant is the invention?

