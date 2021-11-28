Andhra Pradesh government spending heavily to boost medical infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of crores of rupees were being spent on upgrading the existing medical and health infrastructure, especially government hospitals, medical colleges, PHCs, CHCs, and various health schemes. Details of the same were disclosed by the government in the recently concluded session of the AP State Assembly.

An amount of Rs 648.51 crore was sanctioned for strengthening and upgrading 47 hospitals under control of the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and another Rs 107 crore towards construction of buildings and equipment for establishment of Dr YSR Cancer Care Centre at government medical college in Kadapa.

For procurement of the latest diagnostic equipment for the existing 1,145 PHCs and 195 CHCs, Rs 47.11 crore was spent. For the construction of 366 health and wellness centres in Srikakulam district, Rs 84.18 crore was released in January last. For reconstruction of four PHCs in Pulivendula, Rs 5.74 crore was spent.

According to deputy Chief Minister (health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Rs 1,692 crore was earmarked for setting up YSR Health Clinics across the State. A total 10,032 such clinics were planned and construction of 8,585 were proposed as already infrastructure for 1,426 clinics was in place. As on date works for all the proposed clinics were grounded and 768 have been completed. The remaining works are expected to be completed by March next year.

In addition to renovating the existing 978 PHCs in the State, 146 new ones were proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 670 crore. Out of 1,124 works, 515 have been completed so far. On the urban front, 345 new urban health clinics were proposed besides renovating 190 existing ones. The estimated cost was Rs 402 crore and as on date, 132 works have been completed and the balance are expected to be completed by March 2022. For the renovation of 42 area hospitals in the State, a total amount of Rs 682 crore is being spent, beside Rs 528 crore for constructing and strengthening 121 community health centres and another Rs 13 crore for strengthening two maternity and child hospitals. Works are expected to be completed by next June.

Medical colleges

Further, Rs 550 crore was sanctioned for establishment of government medical college in Machilipatnam, Rs 500 crore for establishment of Government Medical College in Piduguralla of Guntur district and another Rs 500 crore for establishment of Government Medical College in Paderu of Visakhapatnam. An amount of Rs 500 was also sanctioned for establishment of Government Medical College in Pulivendula and Rs 246.30 crore for establishment of five multi speciality hospitals at five ITDAs.

Money matters

Rs 648.51 cr sanctioned for strengthening and upgrading 47 hospitals

Rs 47.11 cr spent for procurement of equipment for 1,145 PHCs and 195 CHCs

Rs 1,692 crore earmarked for setting up YSR Health Clinics across the State

146 new PHCs were proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 670 crore