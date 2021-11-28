Andhra Pradesh's active Covid caseload goes down to 2,158 as 253 recover in single day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 250 new Covid-19 infections from over 28,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9.00 am on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to over 20.72 lakh. The State has so far tested more than 3.03 crore samples.

Krishna district saw a sharp spike in new infections as it reported 56 cases when compared to 34 on Friday. Guntur (39) and East Godavari (38) are the other two districts, which reported more than 30 new infections. Vizianagaram district did not report a single infection, while Kurnool and Prakasam reported new infections in single digits.

The four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 50 new infections, while three north coastal Andhra districts reported 31 new cases. In all, eight districts reported a higher number of cases when compared to Friday, resulting in 248 new infections as against Friday’s 184. With the fresh spike of 10 new infections, the overall cases in Anantapur district have went past 1.58 lakh.

Meanwhile, 253 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 20.55 lakh. The fresh recoveries brought down the active caseload to 2,158.Krishna district has the highest of 399 active cases followed by 381 in East Godavari, while the remaining districts have less than 300 cases.

Five districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 14 in Kurnool. Krishna, East Godavari and Chittoor (290) are contributing to almost half of the active cases in the State.Six districts have more active cases when compared to Friday. Not a single death was reported in the State in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll at 14,432.