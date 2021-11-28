BJP slams Andhra Pradesh government for poor financial situation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP came down heavily on the State government for the poor financial situation in the State which was reflected in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Assembly on Friday. “The present situation under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being termed “economic destruction” but it is not just destruction, it is like an economic nuclear explosion,’’ BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said. The financial indiscipline of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would pose a burden on the future generations, he warned.

“The State needs to pay Rs 1.10 lakh crore loans in the next seven years but there is no money even to pay interest,’’ Dinakar argued, adding that the revenue deficit, which should have come to zero by 2020-21 after the bifurcation of the State, had now reached Rs 36,000 crore. Dinakar said though the government was supposed to give a guarantee to the tune of Rs 5,600 crore loans, the same has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore and the government was trying to give guarantee to Rs 1 lakh crore more loans.

“The people have given their mandate to get good governance. Instead of doing it, Jagan Mohan Reddy is making unnecessary expenditures,’’ he alleged.Party general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the government failed to create basic infrastructure facilities in spite of heavy borrowings. “Jagan has to explain to the people on the report of the CAG,’’ he demanded.

Fund diversion

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, in a letter to the Chief Minister, demanded release of all the funds to the gram panchayats which were taken away by the State government, upholding the spirit of 73rd Amendment of Constitution. He described the diversion of Rs 965 crore of 15th Finance Commissions funds released for the Sarpanches in the State as “unconstitutional act” of the government. He said Rs 344 crore of 14th Finance Commission funds were also diverted.