STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP slams Andhra Pradesh government for poor financial situation

The financial indiscipline of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would pose a burden on the future generations, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar warned. 

Published: 28th November 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP came down heavily on the State government for the poor financial situation in the State which was reflected in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Assembly on Friday. “The present situation under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being termed “economic destruction” but it is not just destruction, it is like an economic nuclear explosion,’’ BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said. The financial indiscipline of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would pose a burden on the future generations, he warned. 

“The State needs to pay Rs 1.10 lakh crore loans in the next seven years but there is no money even to pay interest,’’ Dinakar argued, adding that the revenue deficit, which should have come to zero by 2020-21 after the bifurcation of the State, had now reached Rs 36,000 crore. Dinakar said though the government was supposed to give a guarantee to the tune of Rs 5,600 crore loans, the same has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore and the government was trying to give guarantee to Rs 1 lakh crore more loans.

“The people have given their mandate to get good governance. Instead of doing it, Jagan Mohan Reddy is making unnecessary expenditures,’’ he alleged.Party general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the government failed to create basic infrastructure facilities in spite of heavy borrowings. “Jagan has to explain to the people on the report of the CAG,’’ he demanded.

Fund diversion

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, in a letter to the Chief Minister, demanded release of all the funds to the gram panchayats which were taken away by the State government, upholding the spirit of 73rd Amendment of Constitution. He described the diversion of Rs 965 crore of 15th Finance Commissions funds released for the Sarpanches in the State as “unconstitutional act” of the government. He said Rs 344 crore of 14th Finance Commission funds were also diverted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Andhra Pradesh Government Jagan Mohan Reddy government
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp