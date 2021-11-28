STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civil Supplies Minister urges farmers to sell paddy at Rythu Bharosa Kendaram

In case of any grievances during the paddy sales, farmers can report to the control rooms arranged at the civil supplies department offices in their respective districts.

Paddy crop, Paddy grains

Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has called on farmers to sell their paddy produce at Rythu Bharosa Kendaram (RBKs) at minimum support price (MSP). The Minister along with Collector J Nivas and Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha unveiled a poster to sensitise the farmers about paddy purchase during the Kharif season at a programme held at the Collector’s camp office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani said that none of the farmers can sell their crop beyond the MSP. Farmers registered in e-crop should inform RBKs of their crop details for sale. In case of any grievances during the paddy sales, farmers can report to the control rooms arranged at the civil supplies department offices in their respective districts.

Farmers can also call toll free numbers 1902 and 155251. In Krishna district, a control room was established with toll free number 1800-425-4402 and paddy purchase will be done at 734 RBKs, agriculture primary cooperative societies (517), district cooperative marketing society (121) and 96 centres under marketing department, he said.When it comes to grade A, the price has been set Rs 1,960 per quintal and Rs 1,470 (75 kg), for common variety it is Rs 1,940 per quintal and Rs 1,455 (75 kg), he added.

