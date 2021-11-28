Declare floods a national calamity: Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting held under the chairmanship of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, ahead of the commencement of Parliament Session from Monday, decided to urge the Centre to declare the recent floods which devastated various districts in AP as a national calamity.

TDP MPs were also told to expose the alleged failure of the YSRC government in tackling the flood situation and bring pressure on the Centre to announce a judicial enquiry into the State government’s alleged negligence, which the party said, led to the flood fury.

The meeting also resolved to raise various burning issues, especially skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel, AP special status, three-capital bill, etc, in Parliament.

​The smuggling of ganja and heroin from AP would also be raised.