RVR&JC Engineering College students bag Rs 15 lakh jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two students from RVR&JC Engineering College have secured jobs at Darwin Box with an annual package of Rs 15.5 lakh, said college secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna in a statement here on Saturday.

​Speaking on the occasion, he said as many as 85 students from the Computer Science and Information Technology departments attended the written exam conducted by the Bangalore-based firm.

After the technical and interview rounds, two students from Information and Technology department were selected. College director Dr Rayapati Srinivas and other staff members lauded the students for their excellence and securing jobs.